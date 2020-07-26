1/1
James Goulette
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
James Goulette

We are very sad to announce the passing of our beloved Father James Paul Goulette who passed away on July 23 at the age of 77 at his residence of a long time lingering illness.

He was born 1943 in Burlington VT, to Paul Goulette and Helen (Abare) Goulette who predeceased him.

He survived by his long-time partner Linda Thibault. He is survived by his son James Fredrick Goulette his wife Rose and two children Amanda and Elyssa,

daughter Kimberly Goulette and son Michael of Albany NY, daughter Christina Schmid her husband Larry and son Austin of Pennsylvania, daughter Victoria Goulette and two children David and Jessica of Colchester, brother Robert Goulette and wife Linda and two daughters Tracy and Angela, sister Theresa and her husband Donald Kent and sons Steven and Donnie Kent of Burlington, and several nieces and nephews

Jim will always be remembered for his love of classic cars and golden oldies music,

he loved his car shows and his long cruising trips, he will be greatly missed by all

Jim attended Burlington High and worked at G.E for many years. Jim served two tours in Vietnam and was an honorary member of the VFW in Albany NY

There are no calling hours. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at Resurrection Park Cemetery on Hinesburg Rd in South Burlington. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences. If attending the service please wear a mask and observe safe social distancing protocols.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions made to; VFW William F. Wigand Post 8444 Albany NY,12206




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Resurrection Park Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss you always.
Allen and Tina Terry
Tina Cota-Terry
Friend
July 26, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire family and friends!
Sandy McGregor
Friend
