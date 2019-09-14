|
James H. Narsh Jr.
Fairfax - James H. Narsh Jr., 52, died peacefully at his home, Thursday morning, September 12, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Jim was born on September 27, 1966 in Woodbury, NJ, the son of James and Frances (Duquette) Narsh Sr.
He was married to Tammy Poquette who survives him.
Jim enjoyed his work as a sign designer and fabricator. He loved fishing, camp fires and spending time with family and friends.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Tammy and his children Emily Narsh of Milton, Shelby Poquette of Fairfax and Daniel Narsh and his husband Michael Knaapen of Maryland and by his parents Howard and Frances Hogan of Essex. He is also survived by his brother Jason Hogan and his wife Kelley of Swanton and by Daniel and Emily's mother, Lisa Wright of Georgia. He was predeceased by his father James H. Narsh Sr., when Jim was 7 mos. old.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday Sept. 16, 2019 from 3-5pm at the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton with a Memorial Service following at 5pm in the Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 14, 2019