James J. Stewart



Winooski - James J. Stewart, 43,of Winooski, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 UVM Medical Center. He was born on April 1, 1977 in Haverhill, MA to Wallace Freeman, Sr and Diane J. Stewart.



Visitation will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 12-1pm when the Funeral will begin in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave.









