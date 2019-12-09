|
|
James "Peter" Konkle
Sun City Center, FL - 1948-2019
James Frederick Konkle, Father, Labor Relations Advocate, HR manager, Carpenter and Storyteller, passed away at age 71 on November 15 at LifePath Hospice (TGH).
Born to parents Doris Wunderle and James Konkle Sr., his birth certificate says "James," but to everyone, from the time he could remember, he was "Pete" or "Peter." His father wanted his son to be another James in the family but his mother preferred the name Pete. As he put it, his Dad won the battle, but his Mom won the war.
Most of Peter's childhood was spent in Glen Ellyn, Illinois with his sisters Gail Konkle Myers and Carol Konkle Dawrant. The great-grandchildren of Philipp Wunderle, founder of Wunderle Candy Company, Peter recounted barrels of sweets arriving each holiday from his great-grandfather. He also recalled thoroughly enjoying his childhood despite suffering through health problems that sometimes kept him at home and out of school for months at a time. Still, he grew into a healthy, active teen and felt this was a miracle. By age fifteen Peter would take on gymnastics, speed skating, wood working, drawing, singing and became active in student government at Glenbard West High School.
College would eventually bring him to DePauw University, where he studied Philosophy and Religion and became a proud member of "The Men Of Note," an all men's choir. At the same time Peter discovered the liberal hippy in him, grew his own pot, and became politically active. After school this brought him to Washington, DC where he got a job as a doorman and lived in the Watergate Complex with a former classmate. He has a lovely story about taking acid at the end of his shift and getting back to the lobby of his apartment to find FBI swarming the building. This propelled an internal crisis within him, because he was sure the FBI were there for him. But actually, it was the pinnacle of the Watergate Scandal and officials didn't notice the tripping hippy in the corner, walking in circles and seeing colors that weren't really there.
His time in DC was short lived. As Vietnam broke out, Peter chose to live in a van, touring the country, sewing patch after patch on his bell bottom jeans, singing to his guitar, attending the early concerts of some guy named Bob Dylan and waxing poetic on political passions, likely to no end. When he ultimately parked, he landed in Maine where he bonded with his best college friends who were there, even at the very end of his days, Chris Crawford and Nick Kirby of Gorham, Maine.
Ultimately, around 1975, Peter settled in Vermont for a reason he couldn't quite put his finger on. Here, he spent much time cross-country skiing, sipping whiskey on snow, drawing, carving beautiful pieces out of wood, and gardening. His settling here was fortunate as he restored a little house in Plainfield, VT, full of light, polished wood, and green plants. He took pride in his home and spoke about the garden he tended there just days before his passing. Around this time he met his former wife Janet Ryan who came into his life with step-son-to-be Jamie Libertoff. Seven years later Janet gave birth to their daughter Anna Konkle after "lots of trying," a thought no one, especially their daughter, wants to linger on too long.
Here, Peter's work transitioned into fatherhood as he become an organizer for the Vermont Labor Union. His daughter remembers visiting him in his Burlington office with a balcony and a chipmunk that her dad described as his pet. Looking at his skeptical daughter, he pulled out a can of honey roasted peanuts and placed them on his desk. A moment later the chipmunk descended from its' outside tree, entered the office, sauntered onto the table just inches away from his human hand, and nibbled on the nuts. That's when his daughter became absolutely sure of her Dad's magic, heroism and invincibility.
Around this time he also became President of the Vermont Labor Historical Society. As a history and philosophy buff he became passionate about a time in Vermont's 1846 History, "The Bolton War," when two hundred Irish Families fled the potato famine and and were enslaved by the Central Railroad companies. He remained passionate about this subject for over thirty years, and in 2013 self published a historical novel, "On Bolton Flats" for young adults.
Pete remained in Vermont for over twenty years, where he played volleyball with "The Serpents," acquired the nickname "The Geeter," sang to his guitar and took part in a tradition of camping at the base of the Mount Moosalamoo with "The Dunmore Crew," who became a second family. In this setting, Peter was known for his tarp-work that kept people dry during the rainiest of summers, pancakes, poker playing and sarcastic but often funny remarks.
Eventually Peter's family would move to Scituate, Massachusetts as he re-located for work, and began his career in Human Resources which would be his livelihood for the remainder of his life. Much of that time was working for 7-Eleven where he had a passion for labor advocacy. Here in Massachusetts Peter would also meet "Mo," a thin cat that showed up on his doorstep and stayed, eventually growing to a very large size. Peter loved the cat very much and his best friend Nick once described his relationship with the cat as "weird." Others would agree.
After retirement, Peter set off on an adventure that took him to Sun City Center, Florida. He filled his days with pickle ball, bike riding, exquisite art making through his favorite medium of wood, novel writing and beach/pool going. He lived six full and passionate years here, where he met his best friend Victoria Harper who was also next to him in his final days.
And then in September 2019, Peter was diagnosed with lung cancer. Despite his strength and courage, Peter passed on November 15. The image of his humanity that pieced together towards the end of his days was that of an artist, who was brave, philosophical, who made his doctors laugh in the darkest of moments and was a devoted friend and father.
He was surrounded by his college friends Chris and Nick, partner in crime Tori, Alex, his daughter's partner, who he affectionately called "brother," and his daughter Anna who he told he loved every two minutes, even when he could barely speak, who he let wash his face and comb his hair, despite being a prideful kind of person. At the end, he described his relationship with his daughter as profound. She agrees and is honored to have been by his side through his cancer battle. At the end, he described himself to her as odd but at times, brilliant. He went on to reflect on his ability to understand lots of complicated things, which those who loved him can attest to, but admitted sometimes the simplest things were most troublesome to understand, which we can also attest to.
It was a privilege for everyone involved in his life to experience him. His grace, humor, soul, sharp wit, sarcasm and love of music and nature rang out, even in his most difficult final moments.
He began as his daughter's hero, the tamer of chipmunks, the funniest guy in the room and left as his daughter's hero, the gracious recipient of mortality and an incredible father.
Peter Konkle will be cremated at Cremations Of Greater Tampa Bay, 110 N. Macdill Ave., Tampa, FL, and a memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at All Souls Interfaith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Rd, Shelburne, VT 05482, at 11 AM. All are welcome to attend, with a reception to follow.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019