James M. Scott
Burlington - James M. Scott, 83, of Burlington died on Dec. 8, 2019. He was born to William and Marie (Cota) Scott on Feb. 11, 1936. Jim served in the US Marine Corps 1956-1959. He started as a patrolman on the Burlington Police Department in 1959. He retired as LT. in 1998.
He leaves his wife Marjorie George Scott; a son James (Jay) Scott; a daughter-in-law Bich Doan; a grandson Michael Scott; and granddaughters Lisa and Amanda Scott. Jim was predeceased by his father; mother; two brothers; and four sisters. As per his wishes, there will be no services and burial will be private.
Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019