James Michael Luck
James Michael Luck, 69, passed away on August 22, 2020 from advanced pancreatic cancer. Jay was born in Burlington, Vermont to Francis and Vivian (Dumas) Luck on August 7,1951. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1969. Jay was a skilled carpenter and painter, by trade. He enjoyed walking the nearby "Colchester Causeway" skipping stones while taking in the beauty of Lake Champlain.
In 2008, Jay moved to Naples, Florida to escape the cold winters. Always a nature lover, he discovered a newly-found pleasure in the Gulf of Mexico beaches. For the past 11 years Jay was employed by Heritage Palms Golf and Country Club in Ft. Myers. He had an incredible work ethic and was greatly appreciated by Club tennis players for his attention to detail.
A huge Bob Dylan fan, he enjoyed listening to music, playing guitar, and participating in many a "jam sessions" as a younger man.
Jay was a man of great integrity. He was a peaceful, kind, insightful man who will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jay is survived by his beloved son Jesse Pinkham and his mother Leslie Pinkham of Montpelier, Vermont., his siblings: John Luck (Harriet) of Portland, Maine; Karen Black (William) of Naples, FL; Patricia Charlebois (Roger), of Naples and Essex, VT; Stephen (Sue) Luck of Essex, Dan Luck of Essex Jct., VT; David Luck of Naples, twin sister Janet McCracken (Fred) of Naples; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by brother Patrick Luck (Marianna) of West Chester, PA; sisters: Judith Luck; Susan (Robert) Massoneau; Jane (Ed) North; Sandra Horvath.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society of Ft. Myers, Florida. There are no public services planned at this time.
Anyone wishing to honor Jay's memory, may make a donation in his name to Avow Hospice at 1095b Whippoorwill Ln, Naples, FL 34105 or online at avowcares.org
.