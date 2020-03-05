|
|
James Oliver Schaeffer
Burlington - James Oliver Schaeffer (Burlington, VT), born in Bronxville, NY on November 21, 1927, the only child of Francis Joseph and Alma Richards Schaeffer, left us on January 26, 2020 with family by his side. He was 92 years old but would say proudly that he was in his 93rd year. He never looked a day over 70!
Jim played semi-pro hockey in the late 1940s for the Jamaica Hawks, a farm team for the New York Rangers, and continued to play and coach hockey until he was 80 years old. His love of the game persisted. He took his grandson, Robbie, to every practice, game and tournament until he graduated from high school. After that, Jim loved watching his friends' kids' games and the UVM Catamounts and had non-stop NHL in the living room.
He proudly served his country in Korea as Sergeant First Class in the Army National Guard and received two bronze stars. In 1952, he returned to a career at NBC television in NYC. Jim married Jean Sewell Deans on September 17, 1955. His sports and documentary work took him all over the globe, from Europe, to the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. He covered two Super Bowls, four World Series, countless golf tournaments, Formula One racing, and the Sapporo Olympics. For his contributions to the documentary, "The Everglades", he received an Emmy Award in 1971. He retired from NBC in 1973 after 25 years of commuting by train into NYC from the family's home on the water in Old Greenwich, CT.
Jim and Jean had three kids and summer weekends were filled with sailing races and water skiing, while winter weekends were spent teaching his kids to ski on the slopes of Mt. Ascutney, VT. Après ski nights, he entertained everyone by playing his guitar and singing by the fire and at the local bars.
After retiring from NBC, Jim and Jean moved the family to Midlothian, VA to a beautiful farm and raised horses. Jim shifted gears and became a manufacturer's representative working for E.S. Deans of Scotland, a British sweater manufacturer founded by his father-in-law.
Sixteen years later, Jim and Jean, moved to VT to be near their youngest daughter, Ann, and their first grandchild, Robbie. He had a retirement job at Vermont National Country Club as a starting marshal and stayed involved with his passion for hockey, coaching CSB hockey. As Grandad now, Jim went to every ballgame, soccer match, ski race, horse show and hockey game the grandchildren played. Jean predeceased him on November 30, 2007.
Jim is survived by his children Loren Schaeffer and her son Devon; Brian Schaeffer and his son Nolan; Ann MacDonald and her children, Robert, Margaret, Schuyler and Spencer; and a great grandson, Jamison who has a little sister on the way.
Jim's greatest source of happiness was his family. He was their biggest fan. Any event that he could possibly attend, he did. All who knew Jim knew his big heart and generosity. He was still ringing the bell for the Salvation Army and delivering Meals on Wheels until the end of his life. He loved everyone and was happiest when telling stories of his adventures and all the heroes he met along the way. We miss him greatly and will always remember that smile and the twinkle in those baby blues. Our Jim, our Grandad...
An open Celebration of Life will be held at Vermont National Country Club on June 14, 2020 from 2 o'clock to 4 o'clock in the afternoon.
If you wish, you may make a donation in his honor to the Veterans of Foreign Wars foundation at: https://heroes.vfw.org/page/21776/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=yoursupportmattersDD
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020