James Richard Bergeron
Burlington - It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother and friend James Richard Bergeron. Jimmy died at his home in Burlington on September 30, 2020, we believe from a major medical event.
Jimmy was born in Burlington, Vermont on December 12, 1964, the son of Richard Robert Bergeron and Caroline Mae Dougherty. He graduated from BHS in 1982. Jimmy was a very hard worker and prided himself on being there for his employers. For many years he worked in the restaurant industry mostly for Art Cohen of Bourbon Street Grill and his other ventures. And for the last seven years, Jimmy had been working for Alderson Environmental doing restoration. Jimmy's most prized love and possession's where his brother and sister cats Charley and Maggie he got them as kittens and his world revolved around keeping them healthy, happy and safe! Jimmy loved being outside and in his younger years enjoyed fishing and being in the woods. Jim was a people person who could talk for hours and was so easy to get along with. He was always looking out for everyone else and he will be missed by so many. We will never forget his laughter.
Jimmy is survived by his father Richard Bergeron, his sister Michelle Little and her husband Tim, and one Grandparent Lorraine Sweeney along with many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He has now joined his mother Caroline and she has taken him into her loving arms, she predeceased him in 2009 along with his grandparents James Dougherty, Hazel Reynolds and Gerard Bergeron.
Visiting hours will take place on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 10:00, am until 12:00 noon with a Funeral Service starting at 12:00 noon at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Burial will follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington, where Jimmy will be laid to rest next to mom to be in peace. In lieu of flowers, Jimmy, his kitties and the family would love donations to be made to the Human Society of Chittenden County in his name. They may be sent to 142 Kindness Court, So. Burlington, VT 05403 or online at hsccvt.org
