James Richard Day
Conway, SC - Jim, age 68, formerly of Essex Junction, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Johnson City, New York, to Richard and Marian Day.
Jim grew up in New York and Essex Jct., VT. He joined the Vermont Army National Guard in 1970. He served for six years. He married his high school sweetheart Gail LeBlanc and he was happily married for 47 years. Jim spent the first half of his career at IBM where he and a co-worker got a patent. He retired after 25 years and then started his second career at Intel Corp. Together they traveled all over with his job. He retired after 18 years then they moved back to the East Coast.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and as often as possible a good round of golf.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Gail, daughter Kristi Rae and husband Richard Bogner and son Timothy James. Grandchildren; Olivia, Mickenzie, Aliza Bogner and Shannon Day.
He was predeceased by his mother Marian Miller Day and brother Mark Day.
There will be no service as Jim requested.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 2, 2019