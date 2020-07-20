James Richard Reda
Jericho - James Richard Reda, 67, passed peacefully in his wife Ann's arms July 12, 2020 at his home in Jericho, Vermont, surrounded by family. Per Jim's wishes, a private ceremony will take place in Rochester, NY, and a celebration of his life will be held in Vermont next year. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to Vermont Adaptive Ski Program or the UVM Medical Center Oncology Nurse Education Fund. The family invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting awrfh.com
.