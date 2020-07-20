1/1
James Richard Reda
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Richard Reda

Jericho - James Richard Reda, 67, passed peacefully in his wife Ann's arms July 12, 2020 at his home in Jericho, Vermont, surrounded by family. Per Jim's wishes, a private ceremony will take place in Rochester, NY, and a celebration of his life will be held in Vermont next year. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to Vermont Adaptive Ski Program or the UVM Medical Center Oncology Nurse Education Fund. The family invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting awrfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved