Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Minor Funeral Home
Milton, VT
James Robert Costello


1943 - 2020
James Robert Costello Obituary
James Robert Costello

Milton - James Robert Costello, 76, died Sunday January 26, 2020 at the NWMC in St. Albans.

Jim was born on May 23, 1943 in Colchester, the son of Irving and Harriett (King) Costello.

He married Delma Sawyer on January 6, 1963.

Jim had worked on a dairy farm at a young age, then Pease Grain Co.

He retired from Shelburne Limestone.

He enjoyed hunting and watching horse pulling. He also enjoyed exercising horses at the Rainbow Ranch.

He is survived by his wife of over 57 years Delma Costello of Milton. By their children Wayne Costello and wife Mary, Wade Costello and wife Cindy and William Costello all of Milton, Wendy Hamlin and husband David of Georgia and Warren Costello and wife Angel of Bristol, by 20 grandchildren Colby, Elizabeth, Amanda and Steve, Wade II, David, Travis, Brent, Marky and Sara, Mickey, Jason, David and Sydney, Sara and Chris, Dylan, Karleigh, Travis and Nicole, 9 great-grandchildren Dominic, William, Benjamin, Aria, Addison, Aiden, Brianna, Noah, and Layla. Jim is also survived by his sister Beverly Helton of St. Albans and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Irving and Harriett Costello, Delma's parents Ogle and Delma Sawyer, his grandson Henry James Costello, his great-granddaughter Rena Rae Stewart and his siblings Irving (Buck) Costello, Dorothy (Snooki) Fisher, Cecile (Pumpkin) White, Betty Bascom, Mary Wood and his sister-in-law Patricia Sawyer.

Special thanks to Channon and Cathy for being Jimmy's personal secretary (PCH). It was greatly appreciated.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 from 2-4 pm in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
