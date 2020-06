Or Copy this URL to Share

The services for James Schaeffer that were scheduled for Sunday June 14, 2020 from 2-4 at the Vermont National Country Club have been changed to July 25, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 at the same location. We appreciate everyone's understanding due to the restrictions presently with Covid-19.









