|
|
James Soule
Denver, CO - James Soule passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Denver, Colorado. Jim was born in Fairfax, Vermont October 12, 1945, the third son of Richard Cutler Soule and Phyllis McGovern Soule.
Jim graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1963 with honors. He was salutatorian and had recently won first prize in Time Magazine's Current Events Contest. Jim entered Middelbury College in Middelbury, Vermont and graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts in Geology. Jim continued his education at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque and earned a Masters in Science degree in Geology. His thesis was on Structural Geology of the Northern Animas Mountains, Hidalgo County, New Mexico. Jim loved the geology and culture of the West where he remained.
Early in his career, Jim was employed by the U.S. Geological Survey, Branch of Central Regional Geology, and the Union Pacific Railroad Company, Natural Resources Division. In these positions, Jim had field assignment in several western states. Jim held a career position with the Colorado Geological Survey from July 1974 until his retirement in August 1999. Jim undertook many applied research projects within CGS Engineering-Geology Section and managed the Land Use-Review Activity in the nineties.
Jim held affiliations with several geological organizations, including Association of Engineering Geologists, Geological Society of America, American Institute of Professional Geologists, and Rocky Mountain Association of Geologists.
Jim is survived by his wife, Evelyn Brooks Soule, daughter, Emily Hodgson-Soule of Salt Lake City, UT, and six siblings. The siblings are: Richard and the late Donna Schwarm Soule of Fairfield, VT, Dr. Thomas and the late Ruth Soule of Glenns Falls, NY, Susan Soule and Dr. Donald McCann of Falmouth, ME, Mary Phyllis Wright and Dr. George Wright of Bangor, ME, Michael Soule of Peterborough, NH, and Timothy and Laura Soule of Cave Creek, AZ. He is also survived by 8 nieces and nephews.
Jim had a life long interest and knowledge of geology, photography, astronomy, and music and high fidelity equipment. Jim had a strong work ethic and lived his life with great integrity. He always enjoyed mentoring younger generations.
Contribution may be made in memory of James McGovern Soule, to Middelbury College or CurePSP.org.
A headstone will be placed in the Soule family plot in Fairfax, VT. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 7th at Evelyn's home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 2, 2019