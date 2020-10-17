James Thomas CavanaughMilton - It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of James Thomas Cavanaugh (Jim). Our beloved husband, father, grandfather & friend.Jim was born June 25, 1943, in Burlington, VT to the late John Cavanaugh and Glenna (Tennien) Cavanaugh. He graduated from Winooski High School in 1962 and went on to serve in the United States Air Force. On June 3, 1967, he married his wife of 53 years, Jeanette (Lapointe) Cavanaugh.Jim then pursued his life's passion in a career with the Burlington Fire Department for 27 years. Jim was proud to serve with BFD and cherished the "brothers" he served with. Through the years with BFD he made headlines doing what he loved, fighting fires big and small, and was recognized for saving the lives of total strangers. When you heard "C5 IS ON DUTY", you knew the city was in good hands... Jim was on duty. Jim retired from BFD as a Battalion Chief in 1994. C5 is now relieved of duty.Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Jeanette, his treasured son and daughter-in-law Shannon and Sheila Cavanaugh of Colchester, and his pride and joy grandson Jimmy Cavanaugh and friend Erika Lemieux of Fairfax.His brothers Pete Chagnon, Steven (Donna) Chagnon, Tommy (Karen) Chagnon, Chet Chagnon, John (Mary) Cavanaugh, Tom (Jaynie) Cavanaugh, and Joe Cavanaugh. His sisters Theresa (Bob) Lovergine and Delina (Wil) Wilson. His brother-in-law Frank Lapointe, several nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Rick Chagnon, and his sister Glenna Richardson.A Mass to celebrate his life will be held at St. John Vianney Church in So. Burlington on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 11:00 AM, with burial to follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at LaVigne Funeral home in Winooski from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.FIREMAN'S PRAYERWhen I am called to duty, God wherever flames may rage, give me the strength to save a life, whatever be its age. Help me to embrace a little child before it's too late, or save an older person from the horror of that fate. Enable me to be alert to hear the weakest shout, and quickly and efficiently to put the fire out. I want to fill my calling and to give the best of me, to guard my neighbor and protect his property. And if according to your will I have to lose my life, bless with your protecting hand my loving family from strife.In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Josh Pallotta Fund (to help with people with PTSD), P.O. Box 542, Colchester, VT 05446 or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF), P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515