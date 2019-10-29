|
|
James William Gray
South Burlington - James William Gray was born at home in Newport, Vermont on August 13, 1930, to Maurice Stoddard Gray and Madeline McCuin Gray. Jim attended Newport schools until his senior year of high school when he graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine. He then attended UVM through the middle of his junior year when he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Jim and Carolyn were married June 14, 1951, and while Jim was waiting for his call into the service, he was drafted into the Marine Corps! He was stationed at Parris Island, South Carolina for his boot camp and then at Camp Lejeune for the balance of his military service. Their first child was born in N. C. Jim was honorably discharged as a corporal on February 13, 1954.
Jim worked with his Dad at the Newport Storage Company in Newport until 1966 when he moved his family to South Burlington, VT. Jim was one of the charter members of BPOE, #2155 in Newport and served as Exalted Ruler in 1963-64.
Jim then worked at IBM in Essex Junction for several years before he and Carolyn moved to Florida in 1983. He continued to work at the IBM Boca Raton site until his retirement in November, 1988. He was a manager in the Accounting Division and was excellent with people, maintaining a happy working relationship with his peers.
After his retirement, Jim was an avid tennis player. He was on the board of the Boca Tecca Condo Association. He very much enjoyed volunteer work at Delray Medical Center. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Delray Beach, Florida. He and Carolyn spent several summer vacations in Vermont near family and returned to Vermont to live in 2011.
Jim is predeceased by his parents, his sister, Shirley Gray Brown and his beloved son James W. Gray II.
Jim is survived by his sweetheart Carolyn and his beloved children Jill Gray Wilkens and husband Ed of Charlotte, VT, Daniel Akin Gray and his partner Lisa Martin of Plymouth, MA and EB Fortuno Gray of Northbridge, MA. He is also survived by six adored grandchildren: Michael Gray and wife Robyn, Brian Gray and wife Melissa, Marissa (Wilkens) Strayer-Benton and husband Jackson, Lindsay (Wilkens) Zeitler and husband Joe, Jacqueline Gray and Justin Gray and nine great-grandchildren: Elijah, Avery, Keagan, Roman, Crosby, Parker, Natalie, Grady and Lola as well as several nieces and nephews. Jim passed away surrounded by loving family at Allenwood, where he received excellent care.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. The Funeral Service will be held at the North Ferrisburgh United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Burial will take place in the Spring in Newport, VT. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place online condolences. Donations can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jimmy Fund to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or online at www.dana-farber.org/gift (In memory of James Gray).
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019