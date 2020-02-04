|
|
Jamie Bessette
Colchester - Jamie Bessette, 43, of Colchester, VT was called by our Lord unexpectedly on January 31, 2020 to join his mother Sally Bessette and his recently departed sister Cathy Bessette Kirby.
He leaves behind his grandmother Diane Chagnon; father Carl Bessette and four sisters Krista Bessette, Leah Hamlin, Molly Bessette and Freya Bessette; his girlfriend Ann and his beloved dog Diesel along with many nieces and nephews.
Jamie loved going fishing as often as he could, boating on the weekend and nice trips to Lake George with his father. Jamie was a very talented mechanic and would help anyone who needed it.
He was the greatest friend anyone could ask for. He will forever be in our hearts. "Til we meet again!"
Visiting hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 8 at St. Joseph Cathedral, Allen St., Burlington with interment to follow in New Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Plattsburgh Ave., Burlington. A reception will be held at the Moose Lodge on Williston Rd. at noon following the burial.
Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020