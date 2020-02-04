Services
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cathedral
Allen St.
Burlington, VT
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Moose Lodge
Williston Rd.
Jamie Bessette Obituary
Jamie Bessette

Colchester - Jamie Bessette, 43, of Colchester, VT was called by our Lord unexpectedly on January 31, 2020 to join his mother Sally Bessette and his recently departed sister Cathy Bessette Kirby.

He leaves behind his grandmother Diane Chagnon; father Carl Bessette and four sisters Krista Bessette, Leah Hamlin, Molly Bessette and Freya Bessette; his girlfriend Ann and his beloved dog Diesel along with many nieces and nephews.

Jamie loved going fishing as often as he could, boating on the weekend and nice trips to Lake George with his father. Jamie was a very talented mechanic and would help anyone who needed it.

He was the greatest friend anyone could ask for. He will forever be in our hearts. "Til we meet again!"

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 8 at St. Joseph Cathedral, Allen St., Burlington with interment to follow in New Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Plattsburgh Ave., Burlington. A reception will be held at the Moose Lodge on Williston Rd. at noon following the burial.

Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
