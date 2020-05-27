|
Jan Michael "Mike" Harford
Brooksville - Jan Michael "Mike" Harford, 84, died peacefully at home in Brooksville, May 14, 2020 after years of ill health. Born December 11, 1935 to Llewellyn and Kathryn Harford in Meadville, PA, and grew up in Cleveland, OH.
Mike studied and worked from Texas to Ohio and finally, to Vermont where he settled and graduated from UVM in 1965. His passion was for performance art, but his career was laboratory medical technology at the hospitals in Burlington. Often a thinker ahead of his time, he and two partners opened a personal computer business in 1978, the first in the state. Mike married Ellen Hildreth in 1975 and they raised two daughters together in Grand Isle and then Charlotte, VT. Mike retired from Fletcher Allen Health Care, and eventually he and Ellen relocated to Maine where their summer vacations were always spent.
Mike's love of reading resulted in a huge collection of books on all topics. He had a lifelong fascination with Chinese and Japanese cultures, computers, and political discourse.
Predeceased by his parents and his best friends Ronald and Judy Wietlispach, Mike is survived by his wife, Ellen; Daughters, Sarah of Bolton, VT and Rebecca of Brooksville, ME, and adopted daughter Lisa Belfon Bentall (Edward) and grandchildren Layla and Cesare of England; sister, Patricia Stevenson and niece, Cathy and nephew, Jeff, all of Conneaut, OH;
A graveside service with family will be held in Grand Isle, Vermont. Donations in Mike's memory may be made to the Brooksville Free Public Library, 1 Town House Rd., Brooksville, ME 04617.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 27 to May 30, 2020