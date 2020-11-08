1/1
Jane A. McDonald
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane A. McDonald

Winooski - Jane A. McDonald, 67, formerly of Winooski, VT, passed away on 11/02/2020, at Green Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, after a long illness. A Winooski native, she was educated in local schools there, graduating from Winooski High School in 1971. Jane worked for several businesses in the area, including Vermont Furniture, LaValle & Ide, Inc., and The Burlington Free Press. She retired in 2015, due to ill health.

Jane enjoyed movies, traveling, and playing bingo. She was deeply proud of her heritage and family, particularly attending the annual McDonald-Piche family reunions. Jane is survived by her brother, Hollis J. McDonald (Brenda), of Chateaugay, NY, her aunt and uncle, Theresa L'Ecuyer and Rudolph McDonald, of Colchester, many cousins, a niece and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Mercedes McDonald, four aunts, and her brother Glendon McDonald.

At Jane's request, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on 11/12/2020 at 1 PM, at Saint Francis Xavier Church, in Winooski. Burial will be in Resurrection Park Cemetery, in South Burlington. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Alzheimer's Association, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone DR, Williston, VT 05495.

Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LaVigne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
My heart goes out to you all. I knew Hollis since high school. Again I am so sorry
Linda ( Robert ) Tetreault
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved