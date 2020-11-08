Jane A. McDonald
Winooski - Jane A. McDonald, 67, formerly of Winooski, VT, passed away on 11/02/2020, at Green Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, after a long illness. A Winooski native, she was educated in local schools there, graduating from Winooski High School in 1971. Jane worked for several businesses in the area, including Vermont Furniture, LaValle & Ide, Inc., and The Burlington Free Press. She retired in 2015, due to ill health.
Jane enjoyed movies, traveling, and playing bingo. She was deeply proud of her heritage and family, particularly attending the annual McDonald-Piche family reunions. Jane is survived by her brother, Hollis J. McDonald (Brenda), of Chateaugay, NY, her aunt and uncle, Theresa L'Ecuyer and Rudolph McDonald, of Colchester, many cousins, a niece and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Mercedes McDonald, four aunts, and her brother Glendon McDonald.
At Jane's request, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on 11/12/2020 at 1 PM, at Saint Francis Xavier Church, in Winooski. Burial will be in Resurrection Park Cemetery, in South Burlington. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Alzheimer's Association
, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone DR, Williston, VT 05495.
Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.