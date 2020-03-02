|
Jane Elizabeth (Powers) Milizia
Winooski - Jane Elizabeth (Powers) Milizia passed away peacefully at home Thursday, February 27, 2020.
She was born August 18, 1929 in Middletown Springs, Vermont to Jenny (Seger) and Raymond Powers.
Jane attended school in Middletown Springs, graduating from Middletown Springs High School. She attended the Jeanne Mance School of Nursing in Burlington.
She met her future husband Harold Milizia when he was one of her patients. They married in August 1951 and were together until his death in 1991.
Jane is survived by her four children - Margaret Sansone of Shelburne, Michael Milizia and his wife Terry of Barre, Robert Milizia of Colchester and Mark Milizia of South Burlington.
She leaves nine grandchildren, six great grand children, and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves former son-in-law Dennis Sansone (North Carolina) and former daughter-in-law Ann (Benoit) Milizia of Colchester, as well as many dear friends.
Jane was pre-deceased by her siblings Raymond, Katherine, John and an infant son.
She found the perfect job as a proofreader for the Burlington Free Press where she was employed for 44 years. The last ten years of her career she was the only proof reader on staff.
During the 1970s Jane also started a business selling cake decorating supplies, called The Cake Top.
After retiring from the Free Press she began working as a proofreader for the VT Business Digest. She was employed until 2019. She also did freelance work for various authors and other publications.
Jane love going for long drives exploring Vermont's back roads and loved taking pictures. Some of her photos were published in the Business Digest - two of which were featured on the cover.
Jane was fiercely proud of her hometown, her Irish heritage and her family. She looked forward to the annual Powers family reunion.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 5 at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Winooski from 4 to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Stephens Church at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 6. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jane's name to the Chittenden County Humane Society.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020