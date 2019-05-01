|
|
Sister Jane Frances Matte
Winooski - Sister Jane Frances Matte, RSM (baptismal name, Rita Aline Matte) 98, of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Northeast Community, died at Our Lady of Providence Residence in Winooski on April 28, 2019 in her 76th year of religious life.
Sister Jane Frances was born in Winooski, VT on May 19, 1920, the daughter of Florence (Snide) and Philippe Matte. She attended St. Louis Convent (now St. Francis Xavier School) and Winooski High School. She received a bachelor's degree in Secretarial Science from Trinity College in Burlington, VT.
Sister Jane Frances entered the Sisters of Mercy on September 8, 1942 and professed her vows on April 7, 1945. Sister taught French, Religion and Business Education at various Catholic schools in Vermont: Cathedral Grammar School, Mount Saint Mary Academy and Mater Christi School in Burlington. She also taught at Marian High School in Barre, and St. Michael Junior High and High School in Montpelier. In addition to teaching, Sister did secretarial and clerical work for several organizations: Trinity College, Vermont Tuberculosis Association, Mercy Press, Merchants Press and Mt. St. Mary Academy. She spent summers working at Camp Marycrest or teaching French and Stenography to the younger Sisters at Mount Saint Mary.
After retiring from teaching, Sister Jane Frances visited patients at local hospitals and nursing homes, feeling privileged to bring them Holy Communion. She volunteered at Fletcher Allen Health Care and the Champlain Senior Center. In 2009, Sister was awarded the Champlain Senior Center's Volunteer of the Year award. In a congratulatory letter, Senator Bernie Sanders said of Sister Jane Frances: "Your enthusiastic and conscientious presence in the Burlington community and your contributions to the Champlain Senior Center are exemplary and you should be proud of the recognition you have received. I am impressed by both the quality of your work and the warmth of your personality that your friends have portrayed."
In her later years, Sister Jane Frances continued to be as active and independent as possible. It was a common sight to see her walking along Mansfield and Colchester Avenues. She kept her mind sharp doing word puzzles, reading the newspaper and books; she loved playing games, especially bingo and rummy cube. She was determined and held onto the work ethic, faith, and values that were instilled in her as a young girl. She always remembered a face, even if she didn't remember the person's name.
Throughout her life, Sister Jane Frances gently touched the lives of many. She embodied the teachings of Catherine McAuley, Sisters of Mercy Foundress, in her caring for children, women, the sick, the poor and in her desire to educate others. She may have been small in stature, but she was enormous in her care, compassion, and love for others.
She is survived by her Sisters in religion, the Sisters of Mercy, her nieces Marsha Casey, Barbara Frankovsky, Cynthia Snyder, Mary Jane Krebser, Cecile Bouvin, Joan Field, Theresa Wilkins and Sharon Cardin; her nephews, Maurice Matte, Raymond Gadue, David, Andrew and George Matte, and many grand-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Florence (Snide) and Philippe Matte; her sister, Mary Ann (Matte) Gadue, and her brothers Edward, Florian, Arthur, Leo, Raymond, Robert, and Omer Matte and her nephew, Paul Matte, whom she often visited.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 am at Mount Saint Mary, Sacred Heart Chapel. Visiting hours will be 6:00-8:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Mount Saint Mary Convent. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sisters of Mercy in support of their ministries, addressed to the Local Coordinator, 100 Mansfield Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 1, 2019