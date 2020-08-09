Jane Keppler
Burlington - With profound sadness we publish the passing of Jane Buckley Keppler (83) our loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
Jane will be lovingly remembered by her children: Frederick Keppler and his wife Tammy, Colleen Rouille and her husband Jeff, Susan Keppler, Michael Keppler, Kim Rouille, and her husband Dennis. Grandchildren: Charlie, Sierra, Alycia, Joseph, Jason and Nicole, Brittany and Bobby, Andrew and Taylor, Brandon and Zoe, Sandra, Patrick, Katherine and Andrew, Christina, Lindsay, Kyle, Mikayla, Lea and Khris, Steven and Alex, Lauren and Greg, Jordan and Anders, Jacob and Brittany and Brooke. Great-Grandchildren: Oliver, Malakai, Aniya, Trinity, Sarah, Odin, Logan, and Lila Jane.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Fredrick Keppler, son John Keppler, grandchildren Christa Keppler, and Mikey Keppler.
Everyone that was fortunate to cross Jane's path absolutely adored her, and she knew it! Jane grew up in Clinton, N.Y., daughter of James Ward Buckley and Ellen Buckley. The youngest of two brothers, James and Robert, and a sister Patricia, she was surrounded by many family members and friends that she frequently visited their homes for dinner or special treats. Jane loved her childhood; she often spoke about loving to crawl up on her father's lap and tell him stories. One of her greatest memories was spending time at the local ice rink figure skating or practicing her speed skating alongside the Olympic team. She played the cello in her high school years.
While working at the telephone company she met the love of her life, Frederick Keppler. The two had a long and loving marriage of sixty years. They had a love and bond that was unbreakable.
When Jane became ill with dementia, Fred took care of her with such patience and love. He did this for many years until it was no longer possible. They would often sing their love song, "True Love", to one another near the end and Jane would remember the words. Fred passed a short five weeks prior to Jane, and they are now together once again.
Jane became a mom, and her life was all about her children. She had her first five children in five years and her sixth child years later. She loved and cherished every moment of being a mom, and what a good one she was.
Jane loved to write and always wanted to publish her book or get her song lyrics sung. She organized the Christian Unity Picnics at her home of many years in Bennington, VT.
Jane was a very social person and everyone who knew her felt the love she so freely gave. She had many friends that loved her dearly. It was not uncommon for a person to meet her and have them say that they felt like they had known her for years.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Mark Church on North Ave. in Burlington. Burial will be private for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com