Jane M. Leonard
Jane M. Leonard

Jane M. Leonard, age 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 6, 2020 while at home with her loving children at her side. The eldest daughter of Martin and Theresa (Nolan) Hunt, Jane was born in Providence, Rhode Island and graduated from Cathedral High School where she met her future husband, Dean Leonard, Sr. Jane and Dean married on August 5, 1950 and enjoyed 66 years of marriage; together they raised their six children.

Jane was an exemplary homemaker who prided herself in her role as a devoted wife and mother as well as an accomplished seamstress and cook; family celebrations were her favorite. Once her young family aged she began her career with New England Life Insurance and moved on to UVM Medical Center where, after many years, she retired.

Jane is survived by her children Colleen Leonard-Nichols (Mark), Joan Devine, Brenda Dion (Marty), Elizabeth (Lisa) Leonard, and John Leonard (Sandra). Surviving grandchildren are Liza Leonard, Matthew Leonard, William and Vernon Devine, Lindsey, Andrea and Joseph Dion, and Jesse Leonard. Also surviving are her ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Dean Leonard, Sr. in 2016; her son Dean (Andy) Leonard, Jr. in 1977; and her sister Martha Mracek (David) in 2001.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated today at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 8 at St. Mark Church on North Avenue in Burlington. A graveside service will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
