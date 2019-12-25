|
|
In Loving Memory of
Jane Mary Fisher
09/16/1945-
10/17/ 2013
Sometimes When I first awake
I think that you're still here,
And for a fleeting moment
The Clouds all disappear.
For you brought endless sunshine
Until you went away
And now I miss you desperately
Each minute of the day
You would not like to see me sad
So what I try to do,
Is live a bright and happy life
In memory of you.
For though I'll always miss you
And it's dreadful being apart,
I haven't really lost you
You're still here in my heart.
Merry Christmas Mom
Love and Miss you Always
Jerry D and Family
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Dec. 25, 2019