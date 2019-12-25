Resources
Jane Mary Fisher

Jane Mary Fisher

09/16/1945-

10/17/ 2013

Sometimes When I first awake

I think that you're still here,

And for a fleeting moment

The Clouds all disappear.

For you brought endless sunshine

Until you went away

And now I miss you desperately

Each minute of the day

You would not like to see me sad

So what I try to do,

Is live a bright and happy life

In memory of you.

For though I'll always miss you

And it's dreadful being apart,

I haven't really lost you

You're still here in my heart.



Merry Christmas Mom

Love and Miss you Always

Jerry D and Family
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Dec. 25, 2019
