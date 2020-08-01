Jane Stone



Essex Junction - Jane Stone, 86, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester. She was born August 4, 1933 in Burlington, VT, to John H. and Francis (Pasche) Coffey.



Throughout her life Jane experienced the greatest joy being with her family. She devoted her life to raising and guiding her five children. Beyond that, she loved to travel the world with her husband, Grinnell Stone, who predeceased her in 1998. She especially loved visiting Italy. She liked reading, jigsaw puzzles, and knitting. She had a special interest in refinishing furniture.



Later in life, Jane was able to remain closely connected to her family by learning how to navigate technology. An added bonus was perfecting her solitaire skills!



Left to cherish Jane's memory are her five children; son, Robert (Suzanne) Lavoie, daughter, Susan (Herman) Moore, daughter Lynn (Justus) DeVries, daughter Deborah (Kim) Lavoie, and son Steven Lavoie. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; Cory, Ian, Brett, Augustine, Janey, Alyse, Elizabeth, Kate, Jacob and Wyatt; 15 great-grandchildren, and many friends.



She was predeceased by her husband, Grinnell Stone, her brothers John Coffey and Peter Coffey, and grandson Travis Brassord.



The family is grateful to hospice and Dr. Jaina Clough for the compassionate care given to our mother over the last six months.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the McClure-Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.



Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.









