Janet A. Bissonette



Janet A. Bissonette, 70, passed away unexpectedly in her Burlington home in June, 2020.



She was born in Burlington, VT to the late Kenneth J. Bissonette, Sr. and Diane (Gamache) Bissonette.



Janet cheerfully served customers at the family restaurant, Dilly Wagon, in her earlier years. She later held positions in the insurance and law enforcement fields. She was accomplished at raising and breeding German Shepherds. She enjoyed coloring, puzzles and mostly reminiscing at sibling gatherings and luncheon outings. The shared laughs and good times will be missed.



Preceded by her parents and one brother, Ronald Bissonette, Janet is survived by two children: Tricia Racine of Burlington, VT and James Racine of Colchester, VT; eight siblings: Kenneth (Catherine) Bissonette of Ferrisburgh, VT; John (Mary) Bissonette of Logan, UT; James Bissonette (Linda Bombard) of Williston,VT; twin sister Jane (Larry) Stevens of Williston, VT; Barbara (Steve) Lewis of Essex,VT; Beverly (Keith) Poirier of Essex, VT; Kathryn (John) Saintcross of Delmar, NY; Brian Bissonette (Nanci Reney) of Hudson, NH; and many nieces and nephews.



A family graveside service will be arranged for a future date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store