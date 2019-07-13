Services
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Landry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Amblo Eno Landry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Amblo Eno Landry Obituary
Janet Amblo Eno Landry

Burlington - Janet Amblo Eno Landry, 87, passed away on July 11, 2019 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 am in Christ the King Roman Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Park Catholic Cemetery, South Burlington. There will be no visiting hours.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Bishop's Appeal, c/o the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, 55 Joy Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Heald Funeral Service, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, Vt

To view a full obituary and send online condolences to her family, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now