Janet Amblo Eno Landry
Burlington - Janet Amblo Eno Landry, 87, passed away on July 11, 2019 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 am in Christ the King Roman Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Park Catholic Cemetery, South Burlington. There will be no visiting hours.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Bishop's Appeal, c/o the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, 55 Joy Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Heald Funeral Service, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, Vt
To view a full obituary and send online condolences to her family, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 13, 2019