Janet Ann Findley
Janet Ann Findley, 87, of Essex Junction VT, passed into eternity peacefully on November 26, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House.
Janet was born on February 18, 1933 in Chatham, NY to George and Jeanette Loomis. Janet graduated from Chatham High School in 1950 and then attended Mildred Elly Secretarial School in Albany, NY.
Before completing school, she moved with her family to Orlando, FL where she was hired as a dance instructor at the Arthur Murray School of Dance by, then manager, Peter Findley. This is where the two fell in love with dancing and with each other. They were married on October 31, 1953. To begin what would be Peter's long and successful career with The Prudential Insurance Company, they moved to Tampa, FL where their three children were born. They would eventually move their family to Connecticut to be closer to Janet's family. Promotions with Prudential would see them move to Massachusetts in 1974 and then to New Jersey just four years later.
Janet spent most of her adult life as a homemaker and a wonderful mother and grandmother. After her youngest was in high school she began to work outside the home again, in various jobs, before focusing on being a travel agent while living in New Jersey.
Janet enjoyed sewing and would make costumes and such for her kids, clothes for herself and especially had fond memories of making outfits and dresses with her daughter Debi. Janet also loved to travel and her and Peter took trips to many faraway places. They toured most of Europe and especially England where Peter was born and still had close living relatives. There were times they traveled with the children when Conventions for Peter's job took them to fun vacation spots like Nassau, Montreal, Disney World and Bermuda. Family road trips to the beaches of Treasure Island FL and Myrtle Beach, SC were also full of great family memories.
Janet and Peter retired to Vermont in 1991, a place they both instantly fell in love with. Even in retirement Janet worked part time jobs in travel and real estate. Throughout their marriage the couple was always a sight to behold on the dance floor. When it came to ballroom dancing, they knew all the moves and executed them quite gracefully. When they moved to Vermont, they found a ballroom dancing club which they joined and helped revitalize with their passion for dancing. It was there that they made many close friends. Janet and Peter also gave dance lessons to many couples throughout the years. Janet was a proud member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed the time spent with this group of friends. Janet volunteered for AARP and served in various positions as an officer with the local chapter.
Janet's children and grandchildren loved to come to Vermont to visit Grandma who welcomed them every time with open arms into a home filled with lifelong memories, homemade recipes, and an extra dose of love! Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Janet would say that is just how she was, a kind, caring, loving, and a selfless person, always there for you. She will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Janet was thankful for a wonderful marriage to Peter and she missed him terribly when he passed in 2017, on their 64th wedding anniversary. In addition to her 3 children, Janet was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren along with some very close friends who were like family. A very special thank you to Kent and Joanne Booraem who looked after both Janet and Peter as their own, with Janet's family living many miles away.
Janet is survived by her son Michael and wife Mary of Wells, Maine, her daughter Debra Pinsky and husband David of Southampton, Massachusetts, her son Jeffrey of Wilmington Delaware and nine grandchildren: Michael Jr. , Mollie Skuse and husband Sean; Brian, Amanda and Jonathan Pinsky and Jonathan's wife Amber; Nicholas, William, Hannah and Ethan; and three great-grandchildren: Nathaniel and Robert Skuse and Hailey Ann Pinsky. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Joy Loomis.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr. Essex Junction, from 12:00pm to 1:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 1:00pm. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com