Janet Bisson
Burlington - Janet Bisson 72, of Burlington passed away suddenly at the University Medical Center in Burlington on March 20, 2019.
Janet was born on November 6, 1946 to Michael Gerace and Madeline (LaVinge).
Janet was a Cosmetologist and in later years was self-employed, she enjoyed her work.
On August 9, 1969 she married Roger Bisson who survives. She is also survived by her siblings Michael Gerace of Cambridge VT and Nancy Gerace of Burlington, VT as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will take place on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. A Mass of Christian burial will be said on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mark Church, 1251 North Ave. in Burlington. Burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider giving to the Research Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 22, 2019