|
|
Janet L. Leggett
Middlebury - Janet L. Leggett 86, died Friday afternoon April 5, 2019 at Helen Porter Healthcare & Rehab center in Middlebury.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home, located at 117 South Main Street, Middlebury.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday April 12, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Middlebury with the Rev. Luke Austin as the celebrant.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.
Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 8, 2019