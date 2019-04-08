Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home
117 South Main Street
Middlebury, VT
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Middlebury, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Leggett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet L. Leggett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet L. Leggett Obituary
Janet L. Leggett

Middlebury - Janet L. Leggett 86, died Friday afternoon April 5, 2019 at Helen Porter Healthcare & Rehab center in Middlebury.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home, located at 117 South Main Street, Middlebury.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday April 12, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Middlebury with the Rev. Luke Austin as the celebrant.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.

Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.