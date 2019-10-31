Services
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
26 Bombardier Rd.
Milton, VT
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Cornerstone Church
26 Bombardier Rd.
Milton, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Santor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Lillian Jones Santor


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Lillian Jones Santor Obituary
Janet Lillian Jones Santor was born on May 11th 1947. She died peacefully at home with her loving family on Oct. 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday Nov. 3rd at 3 pm at Cornerstone Church at 26 Bombardier Rd. Milton VT. A reception to follow will be held downstairs. You may bring a favorite dish to share if you would like. There will be a private interment at a later date. For more details about the Celebration of Life and to view a complete obituary notice please visit

www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -