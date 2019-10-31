|
Janet Lillian Jones Santor was born on May 11th 1947. She died peacefully at home with her loving family on Oct. 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday Nov. 3rd at 3 pm at Cornerstone Church at 26 Bombardier Rd. Milton VT. A reception to follow will be held downstairs. You may bring a favorite dish to share if you would like. There will be a private interment at a later date. For more details about the Celebration of Life and to view a complete obituary notice please visit
www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019