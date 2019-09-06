|
Janet Patricia Klumpp
Hinesburg - Janet Patricia Klumpp (Frienschner), 90 of Hinesburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
She was born on September 6, 1928 in Camden, NJ to the late Leroy and Deborah (O'Connell) Frienschner. She graduated from Dumont High School in New Jersey, Class of 1946. Janet was married in St. Joseph's Church in Oradell, NJ on October 10, 1948 to Edward Herman Klumpp.
After high school, she acquired a job in New York City as a switch board operator in a major New York City bank. Janet left that job upon becoming pregnant with her first child. She then became a full time homemaker, known for her delicious cooking and baking; and was admired for her quick wit, sense of humor, and her great outlook on life.
She was very creative in her interests in knitting, sewing, antiques, and refinishing antique furniture.
She and her husband moved to Charlotte, VT in May of 1966 and opened a shop called, "Red Sled Antiques" in North Ferrisburg, VT.
Janet is survived by her three daughters, Janet Savage and fiancé Verne Carlson, Diane Boutin, and Gail Machia; six grandchildren, Keith, Justin, and Jennifer Savage; Sheena (Boutin) McClain; Lee and Heather Machia; ten great-grandchildren; and by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Joanne Klumpp of Washingtonville, NY. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward H. Klumpp on July 29, 2019; four sisters, and her loving son-in-law, Michael Joseph Boutin.
There will be a private celebration of her life. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 6, 2019