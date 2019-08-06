|
Janet T. Lopes
Burlington - Janet T. Lopes passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite Home in Colchester, VT surrounded by her family.
She was born on November 2, 1943 to Adrien & Roseanne (Menard) Thibault in Burlington, VT. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1961 and attended Champlain College. In 1962 she married Ray Lopes and had her two boys, Randy and Jim, whom she adored. She married her second husband, Gerald Dupont in 2006. She was a homemaker for many years before starting at the Credit Bureau in 1977. She then went into banking, retiring in 2006 from the Chittenden Trust Company. Janet was involved with many organizations throughout her life. She served on the Boy Scouts Green Mountain Council for 15 years, earning the Silver Pelican District Award of Merit, secretary for the UVM Extension Service, president of the PTO at C.P. Smith School, and worked with her father at Thibault Construction. She also enjoyed volunteering, giving her time to the VT Assoc. for the Blind, coaching Stunt Night at Rice H.S., planning her class reunions, and much more.
Janet loved family. Her grandchildren were a big part of her life and she treasured spending time with them. Whether it was having lunch together, doing chores or attending their events throughout the years from softball/baseball, soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, football, racing, dance, chorus and school plays. She enjoyed taking part in their lives. Janet was also very proud of her extended family. She knew all the history, past and present, and took pride in sharing this information. Janet was very active, keeping herself busy with square dancing, swimming and most recently Tai Chi. She was also an active member of the Elks Club 916.
Janet is survived by her mother Roseanne Thibault, sister Sandra Gazo, son Randy (Kari) Lopes and their children Meaghan, Dennis, Mackenzee and Haydn, son Jim (Lisa) Lopes and their children Andrew, Emily and Sam, nephews Matt Gazo and family, Tim Gazo and family and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her father Adrien Thibault in 2008 and husband Gerald Dupont in 2016.
Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, August 8, 2019 at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service 132 Main St, Winooski, VT 05404. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 1251 North Ave, Burlington, VT 05408.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 6, 2019