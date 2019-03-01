Services
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Caramel Catholic Church
Charlotte, VT
Janett A. (McDurfee) Bothwell

Janett A. (McDurfee) Bothwell Obituary
Janett A. (McDurfee) Bothwell

Charlotte - Janett A. (McDurfee) Bothwell, 80, passed away peacefully on Monday Feb.25th at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester surrounded by her family and friends after her battle with cancer.

Services will be held Saturday, March 2nd at 11 am at Our lady of Mt. Caramel Catholic Church in Charlotte VT. A luncheon will follow the services.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the McClure Miller Respite House located at 1331 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446

The full obituary can be found at corbinand palmer.com

Arrangements in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019
