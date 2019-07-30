|
Janette Frances Fuller
South Burlington - Janette Frances Fuller, 75 of South Burlington, Vermont passed peacefully on Sunday July 28, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester after a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Her two daughters were at her side along with an immense amount of love sent by family and friends from afar. She will be dearly missed.
Janette was born in Bronx, New York on June 23, 1944. She was the daughter of Sara A. (DeGroat) Sturdivant and Leonard H.Sturdivant. Raised in Ancramdale, NY along with her many siblings, she graduated from Pine Plains High School in 1963. She eventually pursued her nursing education in Troy, New York becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse while balancing new motherhood to twins. Janette practiced as an LPN for decades in both private duty and nursing homes in Troy, Albany and East Greenbush, NY. Nursing was a natural fit for Janette as she was a selfless person who had a deliberate way of loving, nurturing, and showing kindness to everyone she met. Janette was known to decorate the nurse station for every holiday, bringing cheer to her colleagues and especially to her patients. After retiring from nursing she moved to Vermont to be closer to her daughters.
Raising and supporting her twins was the center of Janette's world and they shared a very close, special bond. Janette became "Grammy" when her grandchildren came along. She played a significant role in their lives spending most of the year in Vermont to be near granddaughter Amelia who she affectionately referred to as her "baby-baby" and spending part of the year traveling to Georgia to spend time with her grandson Preston who would energize her with how much he loved to play with his toys.
Janette had many gifts and one that she cherished most was the gift of friendship. She was a loyal, sincere and loving friend to countless special people over the years and even though she lost touch with some, she has never forgotten the close bonds that she shared. She was a woman of great faith and feared nothing because of it. She loved nature and enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and listening to music, especially gospel, soul,blues and classic R&B. One of the last things she said aloud was "I don't know what I did to deserve all of this love." Those of us blessed to have had her in our lives know precisely what she has done to so deserve the love she felt throughout her life and into her last days.
Janette is survived by her twin daughters Kristin (Fuller) Novak and her partner Steve and Cheryl Fuller and her fiancée Lee. She will be lovingly remembered by her granddaughter Amelia Joan (Novak) as well as her father Christopher and grandson Preston Edward (Muller). She is also survived by her beloved siblings:sisters Maxine Garriques, Rose Sturdivant and Milly Sturdivant and brothers Terence Sturdivant and Michael Sturdivant along with many adored nephews and nieces.
Janette was predeceased by her beloved parents, her twin sister Linda Sturdivant, sister Joan Parker and brothers Leonard, Arthur, Alan, Timothy, Kenneth and Douglas.
We would like to thank all or our family and friends for the compassion, support and friendship through the process. We would like to give special thanks to Dr. Paul Unger, Amy Fox, APRN, nurse Margaret S. and the entire team at the Vermont Cancer Center, Dr. Whitney Calkins, Dr.Eric Ganguly, Palliative team nurse Charlotte P., social worker Lisy M., and Pastor ColbyP., Sharon Keegan, Lindsey G., APRN, Tom P., LICSW, Hospice nurses Kim F., Emily, Addy, Dwight, Susan, Lynn and Mary, nurse aides Debbie, Urai and Taylor and the entire team at the McClure Miller Respite House and also Pastor Jeff White.
There will be no calling hours. An intimate life celebration for family will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Janette's memory to: McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester, VT 05446.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 30, 2019