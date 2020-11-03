Janice Ann Powers



Newport - Janice Ann Powers, age 74, passed away peacefully with her husband of 51 years by her side on November 2 in Newport.



Janice was born on July 2, 1946 to Benjamin and Norma (Valyeau) Winterbottom in Burlington, VT. She grew up on the south end of Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School in 1965.



She worked at New England Telephone where she met a mischievous young man named Larry. They eloped soon after on January 25, 1969.



Janice was a dedicated mother and grandmother 'Mimi." She cared deeply for her family and she was tremendously proud of them all. Her greatest joy was bringing her grandchildren to Olde Orchard beach for family vacation. She embraced every moment with them in person or on the phone. She also enjoyed cooking, playing bingo and shopping. She was an extremely generous soul.



Janice is survived by her husband Larry, daughters Sue (Daniel) Ryan and Heidi (Gib) Robinson. Grandchildren Lindsay (Nick) Nanopoulos, Jay & Jenna Baker, Logan & Brianna Gardyne and Joshua Ryan. Great Grandchildren Lana Nanopoulos, Savannah Baker & Grayson Baker and by her brother, Ben (Helen) Winters.



Friends may call from 10:00 am until the hour of the funeral at 11:00 am Saturday November 7, 2020 at the Curtis Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home located at 37 Lake Road, Newport VT.



In lieu of flowers; In Janice's honor, be extraordinarily generous this holiday season, do a good deed for a stranger, mend a broken relationship and tell your family you love them.









Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.