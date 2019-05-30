|
|
Janice "Jan" Barbara Young
Richmond - What can anyone say about Jan. She was a life-long Vermonter, a 25 plus years breast cancer survivor, a staunch Red Sox fan but loved anything baseball.
Jan had a 32 year career at MCHV but was most proud of her work with the medical staff and in fact, she started the Medical Staff Office. Jan admired and believed in all the hard work doctors do and was proud to support any of their committee efforts.
Jan is survived by her brother Dave and his wife, Cindy of Venice, CA and their children; her close and respected cousin Sue Smithson of Middlebury and her children; Sarah and Eric Holvik of Gabriels, NY; Margot and Larry Tucker of Whiting and their families; Bob and Amy Young of Virginia and his family. Also surviving are three long-time friends Harriet Chase of Randolph; Joyce Weber of North Carolina; and Karen Barrett and her family which in over 40 years became her extended family; Bonnie, Debbie, Liz, Lisa, Steve and Sara Barrett.
Thanks to Dr. Marie Wood, her physician on the long journey and all the oncology staff at UVMMC.
Per Jan's wishes there will be no services and burial will be in Cabot, Vermont at the convenience of the family.
Please consider a donation in Jan's memory to a truly amazing facility, The McClure-Miller VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446. Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 30, 2019