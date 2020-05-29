Janice E. Fay
Huntington Ctr. - Janice E. Fay, 80, died May 27, 2020.
Visiting hours will be at Janice's home in Huntington on Sunday June 7th 2020 from 1-5pm.
To view Janice's complete obit., please go to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 29 to May 30, 2020.