Janice E. Fay
Janice E. Fay

Huntington Ctr. - Janice E. Fay, 80, died May 27, 2020.

Visiting hours will be at Janice's home in Huntington on Sunday June 7th 2020 from 1-5pm.

To view Janice's complete obit., please go to www.minorfh.com




Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Janice's home
