Janice Mabel (Herrick) Moore
Rupert - Janice Moore passed on March 7, 2020, at the age of 95, following a short illness. Janice was the daughter of George and Winona Herrick of Tinmouth. As a young woman, along with her parents, brothers, and sisters, she was part of the Herrick Family Orchestra, playing the accordion and singing at local barn dances. It was at one of those dances that she met her future husband, Horace (Hod) Moore. Following their wedding, Janice moved to Hod's hometown of Rupert, Vermont where she lived for 73 years, first on the Moore family farm and later in their home in Rupert village. Janice's character was defined through her life with her family and on the farm, by her faith, by her love of music, and during a lifetime of community service. On the farm she took pride in working in the hayfields, stacking the bales on the wagon, and in the sugarwoods, gathering the sap alongside Hod. As a member of the Rupert United Methodist Church, Janice spent many years singing in the church choir, even after her eyesight began to fail, and rarely missed a day of choir practice, bible study, or a Sunday service. She helped with many of the other church and town activities, always being an eager contributor to bake sales, church suppers, bazaars, and basket parties. She was a member of the former Mount Anthony Grange and a 4-H and Home Dem leader. Janice enjoyed Rupert's annual Old Home Day celebration, helping with the planning, the barbeque, the cake booth, and the parade, and she loved the excitement of the start of the parade near her village home. Janice continued to sing and play the accordion for many years, playing any song by ear. Her home was always a welcome gathering place for Hod's contacts with the Vermont State Police, Bennington County Sheriffs' Department, and Vermont Fish and Wildlife. The coffee pot was always on and there were freshly baked pies, cakes, or cookies at the ready. Janice was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her six siblings (Jane, George, Jr., Joe, Ted, Louis, and Winifred). She is survived by her son Jay Moore (wife Carol), of South Burlington; grandson Michael Moore (wife Jennifer), of South Burlington; granddaughter Kate Skrocki (husband Saul), of Shelburne; and great-grandchildren Ethan and Eric Moore and Evie and TJ Skrocki. She is also survived by her sister-in law, Helen, and by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to recognize the love and assistance of the extended Tomlinson and Gaudreau families for Janice through the years, as well as the friendship and support of the Rupert, Dorset, Pawlet, and Salem community members, all of which allowed Janice to remain in the home and town she dearly loved for so many years. We'd like to also express our gratitude for the care and compassion of the staff at the Vergennes Residential Care Home, where Janice lived for the past 3 ½ years, and to the nurses and doctors of Addison County Health and Hospice.
A visiting hour is planned for Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10-11 am at the Rupert United Methodist Church, with a celebration of Janice's life at 11 am. Burial immediately following at the Rupert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rupert United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 40, West Rupert, Vermont 05776.
