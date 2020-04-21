|
Janice Marie Robbins
Burlington - Janice Marie Robbins left peacefully to be with the lord in heaven on Thursday April 16th at 11:15 in the morning. She had been staying at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
Janice was born on April 12th 1928 to Arthur and Grace Limoge and was the second eldest of seven children. She grew up in Burlington and graduated from Mount Saint Mary's School.
During her school years, you could usually find her with her sister, Jacqueline and her lifelong friends Lorraine Collins and Shirley Barron. Janice married John Robbins in 1950 and they raised four sons together, John Michael, Christopher, Shawn, and James. Janice worked for the Internal Revenue Service for a few years and also worked at The Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for 25 years where she became a Unit Secretary, a very challenging position which she truly loved and enjoyed. She traveled to many parts of the world with her friends and her siblings, who were all so very close.
For many winters, Janice spent her time at her home in West Palm Beach, Florida where a lot of her friends and family members wintered as well. In the summers she spent her time at her camp in Grand Isle, Vermont where, again, many of her friends and family lived close by. For the last 12 years, Janice lived at Grandway Commons, where she met and became friends with so many wonderful people over the years.
There was nothing quite as important to Janice as family time. She always looked forward to seeing her large extended family and getting all the latest news from each and every one. She loved attending the annual Christmas party and the summer beach party at Sand Bar State Park where all the relatives would gather, enjoy each other's company, tell stories, catch up with as many people as possible and enjoy great food and drink.
Throughout her life Janice was a soldier of Christ, she faithfully attended Christ The King and St. Anthony's churches in Burlington. Her faith in the Lord helped her through some difficult times in her life, it helped her find peace and understanding of events and tragedies that occurred. We will all remember her beautiful smile and her soft laugh and will always have a special place in our hearts with our own memories of the wonderful times with her.
Janice was predeceased by two sons, John Michael and Christopher, her sister Jacqueline, her twin brothers, Robert and Richard, and her grandson, Robbie.
She leaves behind her sons Shawn (Diane) and James (Elizabeth), grandchildren Elizabeth, Carrie, Eric, Gregory, Katherine and Nicole, her brothers Larry (Kathleen) and Roland (Jay) and her sister Helene McHugh (William), sister-n-law, Diana Limoge, as well as many special nieces, nephews, cousins and great grandchildren.
We want to thank the very special staff at the McClure Miller Respite House for the loving care they provided for mom; they took such wonderful care of her and made her final days so peaceful. If you would like to make a contribution to McClure Miller Respite House in Janice's memory, it can be done via phone at 802 860-4475 or online at uvmhomehealth.org/donations.
Because of the restrictions due to virus outbreak, there will be no services at this time but there will be a service of remembrance at a later date. Arrangements are with Champlain Cremation.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020