Janice Merrill Couzelis
Milton - Janice Merrill Couzelis, 82, of 9 Pine Harbor Rd., Milton, Vermont died on August 5, 2020 at home following a long illness.
She was born on August 27, 1937 in West Springfield, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of Earl and Betty (Carter) Merrill. She was a graduate of West Springfield High School class of 1956. She attended Virginia Intermountain College in Bristol, Virginia. On January 31, 1957 she was married in Elkton, Maryland to Stephen Couzelis.
Early in her married life Janice worked for Western New England College in Springfield , Massachusetts as an office assistant. While living in Waterbury, Vermont she was an aide in the elementary school for many years. Throughout her life she received much joy from spending time with her two sons. Previous to her illness Janice was an active member of the local ladies bowling league. She also enjoyed exercising in her weekly water aerobic class. Her garden flowers gave her great pleasure as well as local bird watching.
Janice, along with her husband, Steve, loved to travel. They visited places from New Zealand to Alaska. She shared in Steve's love for flying as his favorite passenger in his Cirrus SR20 plane. Each winter they would fly to Largo, Florida to spend some time at their condo. Hot air balloon rides also thrilled her. Another favorite pastime was playing cards with friends and family.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Stephen Couzelis. She was predeceased by her son James of Dallas, TX (2018) and her son Michael of Ogunquit, Maine (2019). She is survived by several brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and her much loved caregiver, Gabi Moye.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service will take place on Monday August 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Hillcrest Park Cemetery in Springfield, Massachusetts. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to UVM Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT 05446.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington Vermont. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com
to place on-line condolences.