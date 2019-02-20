Services
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wake
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
5:15 PM
Williston - Janine Marie (Groleau) Burnor, 78, passed away on Monday February 18, 2019 at Birchwood Nursing Home in Burlington. Visiting hours will be on Saturday February 23, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home - Essex Chapel. Reverend Charles Ranges, SSE will be offering wake service prayers at 5:15. Burial will be in the spring at the convenience of the family. The family also invites you to view further information by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019
