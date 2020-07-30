1/1
Jared Buker
Jared Buker

Lincoln - Jared Buker, 45, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 9, 2020. If you knew Jared personally, please visit his Facebook page for his full obituary.

The family is preparing a physically distant celebration of life at their home in Lincoln on Saturday, August 1st between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM for anyone that would like to attend. Please contact Jared's sister, Jenn at jennbuker@yahoo.com or 802-349-6292 for further information and directions. All are welcome.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
