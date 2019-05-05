|
|
Jared McGinley
Montgomery - Jared William McGinley, age 28, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Montgomery on April 30, 2019 due to existing heart-related issues.
Jared was born in New Haven, CT on September 29, 1990, the son of Timothy McGinley & Erin (Malloy) McDermott. Jared was fortunate, that he had another loving father in his life, Arthur St. Onge Jr. Loving parents who watched Jared mature into a handsome young man, and proud parent himself.
Throughout his life Jared came to view the wooded hills and open fields of Franklin County as the most peaceful place on earth. Growing up, Jared was always most content when deep in the woods, often with his closest friend in life, Tony Domina. Jared was passionate about hunting, fishing, working and pushing the limits of anything with a motor in it, as most who knew him can attest. But what many don't know, is that Jared was also artistically gifted and a natural writer. He loved to build and create as much as anything else, although he seldom shared these gifts with anyone but those he cared for the most. Throughout his lifelong employment at A.L. St.Onge Contractors and McGinley Quality Building, Jared's strong work ethic was evident. It was apparent in the quality of his work, and in the satisfaction he felt from a job well done.
Jared had his own difficulties in life, and though he sometimes struggled to find peace himself, he never failed in an opportunity to bring joy into other's lives. His infectious smile and loving personality brought joy to so many. Jared stood up for the underdog. If ever he felt someone was on their own, in any given situation, he stood up for them because in his heart, Jared truly believed that no person should ever feel alone in this world.
It was as a father to his daughter, Natalee, and his step-son Noah, that Jared truly found joy in this world. The love he so obviously felt for them, and for the woman he considered his soul-mate, Leanne Leach, never went unnoticed. It was what drove him in his pursuit to one day become only the best parts of himself, despite past challenges; a struggle we should all understand and support, as we, and those around us, search for peace and happiness in life.
Jared was part of a large family and was very fortunate to have many people who always cared for, and stood by him. He is survived by his loving partner Leanne, their daughter Natalee & step-son Noah; father Tim & step-mother Erika, brother Brendan & sister Lindsay; mother Erin & step-father Roy, step-siblings Cameron, Jayden & Spence; father Artie & partner Jennifer; sister Brooke & partner Bryant; brother David & partner Amanda; step-brother Jamie & wife Hollie; Grandmothers Julie & Lorraine; Uncle Randy & Aunt Stacey; and many other loving aunts, uncles and friends.
A celebration of Jared's life will be held on Friday, May 10th, from 5-8 pm at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave, Enosburg. The service will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 3 pm at the Pratt Hall, 2044 N Main Street, Montgomery. Private interment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department at The Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Dewey Building, Montpelier, VT 05620-3208.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 5, 2019