Jason Lopez LesterWaterbury - Jason Lopez Lester Sr., 32. Passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2020, in a tragic motorcycle accident. He was born on August 9th, 1987 on a US military base in Angeles City, Philippines to his mother Danielle Lopez.After moving to America Jason often traveled and relocated with his mother and little sister Kayla. Upon his return from the Netherlands Jason grew up in Winooski, playing basketball and hanging out with his closest friends Ron Kalinowski, Brian Amphavanna, Jerome Stewart, and Josh Donaldson.Jason was a proud brother of three little sisters- Kayla, Alexandria, and Monique. As the man of the house, he spent his early years taking care of his family and protecting the women that were his world. He filled a big role as a young man. Jason touched the lives of so many through his incredibly humorous personality, his compassion, and his selfless ways. He had a natural gift for transforming any situation with a prank or cracking jokes. If you were in his presence you were laughing until red in the face.In later years he met his sweetheart April, and the two spent almost nine precious years together. He was a hard-working cook and had a great love for motorcycling. He often said "riding isn't a choice it's a lifestyle" and lived by the saying "look twice, save a life". Jason also loved softball and hunting with friends and family, but most importantly he loved to put a smile on everyone's face.Jason was survived by his wife April Lester and their two children Jason Lester Jr. and Kinsley Lester, his mother Danielle Lopez Bolic, his sisters Kayla Lopez, Alexandria Thibault and Monique Thibault, his father-in-law Fredrick (Rick) Grout 2nd, his mother-in-law Rose Bushnell, his brother-in-law Connor Gaeta, his sister in law- Kristie Roberts, his brother-in-law Joshua Roberts, his sister-in-law Kristin Grout, and Abbigail Kirby, his brother-in-law Connor Kirby, his sister-in-law Ryann Kirby, his Grandmother in-law Priscilla Grout, his half-siblings, his nieces and nephews, his cousins, and countless friends that were considered family.Jason's service will be held on Thursday, June 11th from 2-4pm at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service on 132 Main St. in Winooski. Masks are required for entry and there is a ten-person limit at a time. Be prepared for weather conditions while waiting outside.