Jean A. Dastalto



Jean A. Dastalto, 91, died in Burlington on Nov. 25th, 2020. She was born in Ferrisburg, VT daughter of Richard and Grace Douglass.



In 1950, Jean married Anthony Dastalto who predeceased her in 1992. She is survived by their children; Rick and Rosemary Dastalto; Donna and Iver Bjerke; Jim and Doris Dastalto; Mark and Kathi Dastalto. Two brothers and their wives Benjamin and Beverly Douglass and Wilfred and Theresa Douglass; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Jean also leaves a special friend, Walter Foley.



Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to SASH at the Winooski Housing Authority. There will be services for Jean in the spring of 2021. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store