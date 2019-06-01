|
Jean Ann Carson
Barre - Jean Ann (McCarthy), (Girompini), Carson, 90, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Providence Assisted Living in Winooski. Jean was born May 20, 1929, attended catholic schools and was married in Montpelier.
Jean and the love of her life, John Girompini, resided in Barre for all of their married life. She was a dedicated catholic, life-long member of the Catholic Daughters of America, devoted wife and mother as well as a dynamic and talented business woman. Jean was the first woman on the board of directors of Union Mutual Fire Insurance Company, home office, in Montpelier Vermont. Of note she was the first woman in this capacity in the 100 year history of the company.
She was especially dedicated to gathering family for holidays and special events to include her mother Ruth and stepfather Charles, brother Bernard and his children Betsy and JB McCarthy. Her beloved sister in law, Audrey, predeceased the rest of her family. She loved and was involved with the Girompilli, Ambrosini family and learned much from their love and devotion to their own families. These gatherings are remembered and cherished by all.
Jean was predeceased by husband John Girompini, Grandson J.P. Girompini and 2nd Husband Brooks Carson of Dayton Ohio and Osprey Florida. She was also predeceased by her mother Ruth and step father Charles Annis, older brothers and sister, Howard, John, Bernard and Mildred.
She leaves behind her two children, grandchildren and their spouses, daughter Linda (Girompini) Bolton and husband Charles Bolton of South Burlington, grandsons Nathan Bancroft and Ira Bancroft of South Burlington, son Jack Girompini and wife Gwendolyn Britton of Sunapee, New Hampshire, his daughters Jenna Girompini of Boston, Mass., Katie (Girompini) Aller, husband Scott Aller and one great granddaughter Arbor Luna Aller of Colorado. She also leaves behind many new friends and wonderful staff at Our Lady of Providence.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Providence Assisted Living, 47 West Spring Street, Winooski, VT 05404. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 1, 2019