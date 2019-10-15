|
Jean Ann Mayette Rashford
Williston - Jean Ann Mayette Rashford of Williston, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on October 9, 2019 following a brief illness. She was 47 years old. Born on June 12, 1972 in Burlington, Vermont, she was the youngest daughter of William and Janet Mayette of South Burlington, Vermont. Married in 2002, she and her husband, John Rashford of Clinton, New York, created the two most precious things in her universe: Emma Ann Rashford, born in 2002; and Ella Marie Rashford, born in 2005. For Jean's full obituary, please visit gregorycremation.com.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held on Friday, October 18 from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Services, 472 Meadowland Dr., Suite 7, South Burlington, VT 05403. A memorial luncheon will also be held Saturday, October 19 from 12:30pm to 4:00pm at Holy Cross Church, 416 Church Rd., Colchester, VT 05446.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to support Jean's daughters be made at their gofundme campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-support-emma-ella-and-john-rashford, or to the McClure Miller Respite House, Colchester, in Jean and her mother's name, or to the donor's preferred charity in Jean's name.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019