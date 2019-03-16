|
|
Jean Ann Williamson
South Burlington - Jean Ann Williamson, 69, of Hinesburg Road in South Burlington died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 10.
She was born on June 9, 1949 in New York City, daughter of John L Williamson and Jean Ahlemeyer Williamson. She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School class of 1967. She graduated from Colby College in 1971 and spent the next 8 years travelling and working around the world in Lech, Austria, Isreal, Iran and Australia with her long time and dear friend Nancy Austin. They lived with Ann's parents in Iran and worked at Westinghouse. They were also able visit Africa, Afganistan, Packistan and toured all of Europe. She returned to continue her education at UVM where she earned a Masters degree in nutrition.
She had a wonderful life in Vermont with her partner Phil Crone of 20 years, who passed away three years ago. They loved spending their summer vacations in Gloucester, MA. Ann was a Registered Dietician for 27 years for the State of Vermont and loved helping families in the WIC Program. She was a gentle, kind and generous soul and loved her niece and nephew and their children. Ann loved to ski and had just returned from her second recent trip to Lech with Nancy. She spent her last day skiing at her favorite resort at Stowe, VT.
Ann was creative, smart and worldly and had her own unique spiritualism to guide her way. She loved creative writing and writing poetry and had a quick wit for composing a limerick for any occasion.
She is survived by her brother John Williamson and wife Tracy Toner, her nephew Mark Williamson and son Ian, her niece Meagan Bartlett and her husband Rick and daughters Cadence and Madelyn. She was predeceased by her partner Phil Crone in 2015.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday March 21, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. A graveside service will be held this spring at Old Main Street Cemetery in New London, NH.
Please visit www.readyfuneral .com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 16, 2019