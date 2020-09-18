1/
Jean B. Elder
Jean B. Elder

Burlington - Jean Elder, 85, passed away peacefully at home on September 14, 2020. Jean was born in Waltham, MA on January 21, 1935, the daughter of Emery and Alta LeBlanc. On January 1, 1956, she married Charles Elder, the love of her life.

Jean was a quiet woman, yet anyone who met her knows how amazingly sweet she was. She loved to knit and do all sorts of arts and crafts, which she readily shared with family and friends. She and Charlie enjoyed traveling, especially to the casinos!

Jean is survived by her brothers: Emery and Jerry (Terry) LeBlanc; her sons: Charles Jr., (Rose), Stephen (Lisa) Elder, James Elder and Michael (Annemarie) Elder. She will also be missed by her grandchildren: Charles, Adam, Cory, Jason, Jessica, Matthew and Adriana Elder, as well as many great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, brothers: Kenneth and David, along with her sister, Shirley. Jean also had to face the tragic deaths of two children, Ronald and Cheri Ann.

The family appreciates all the kind words from others and a special thank you to Cathedral Square staff and residents for their friendship. A private Gravesite Service will take place at a future date in Pownal, VT.

Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
