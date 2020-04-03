|
|
Jean Carew Tice
Essex - Jean Carew Tice of Essex: Mother, Gramma, Great-Gramma, and Matriarch of her family, passed away on April 2, 2020. Jean's Great Grandson, William, best captured the family's feelings on her passing. "I love you soooooo much, and will always have a special place in my heart for you". Indeed.
Jean was raised in Waterbury Conn. by her parents William Carew and Jean (Watson) Carew, both immigrants from Scotland. During her youth, Jean enjoyed the bustle of Waterbury and her community of family members and friends. Embracing the optimism of the post WWII era, Jean enjoyed opportunities available to young women in the work force at that time, and the affections of her high school Sweetheart, Warren K. Tice.
Jean and Warren married in 1955. The young couple wasted no time in pursuing Warren's education at the University of Connecticut and starting their family. Their first home together consisted of a humble, off campus trailer with other married students, some of whom remained Jean's life-long friends. Together, they moved forward in pursuit of their dreams and eventual arrival to their new home, Vermont. From the beginning, their love affair with the Green Mountain state was clear.
Jean enjoyed much of what makes Vermont special, ranging from summer days on the lake, to cross-country skiing at the Trapp Family Lodge. Jean loved crafts and antiques. Much of Jean's life will be immortalized in her beautiful needle work, quilts, knitting, and other pieces found in the homes of friends and family.
Jean always provided a welcoming home for holidays and family gatherings. More recently, her great-grandchildren enjoyed her home as the launch-pad for Trick or Treating. Jean and Warren will be remembered for their generous hospitality.
Jean and Warren remained life partners for 60 years, and until his passing in 2014. Jean is also predeceased by her parents, and her sister Betty. She is remembered by her children Kim, Warren, and David. Grand Children Jessica, Laurel Jean, Katrina, Kaitlyn, and Sophie. Great Grandchildren William, Isabella, Collin, Ethan, and Shane.
Jean left a beautiful mark on our world during her life. Jean requested there be no calling hours and a private interment.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day." - Unknown
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020